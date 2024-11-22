NFL Announces It Will Flex 'Thursday Night Football' Game for First Time Ever
For the first time in history, the NFL will apply flex scheduling to a Thursday Night Football game.
The Cleveland Browns' forthcoming game at the Cincinnati Bengals has been moved from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, the NFL announced Friday morning. It will now kick off at 1 p.m. rather than 8:15 p.m. local time, and air on Fox rather than Amazon Prime.
In exchange, the league has moved the Denver Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif. into the Dec. 19 slot from Dec. 22. The Broncos and Chargers have a combined record of 13-8, while the Browns and Bengals have a combined record of 7-15.
The NFL is permitting Thursday Night Football flex scheduling in 2024 on a trial basis; this is the league's first use of the practice. A decision is required to be made no later than 28 days prior to the game.
Los Angeles defeated Denver 23–16 in the two teams' initial matchup on Oct. 13.