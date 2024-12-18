SI

Titans to Bench Will Levis, Give Another Quarterback a Chance in Week 16 vs. Colts

A lost season in the Volunteer State is nearing its end.

Patrick Andres

Will Levis passes during the Titans' 37–27 loss to the Bengals on Dec. 15, 2024.
Will Levis passes during the Titans' 37–27 loss to the Bengals on Dec. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Sunday, a tough sophomore season for Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis hit rock bottom.

In the Titans' 37–27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Levis completed 8-of-12 passes for 89 yards—and three interceptions. It was his worst game of the season by passer rating, and led to Tennessee coach Brian Callahan benching him in the third quarter in favor of Mason Rudolph.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Callahan's decision may be more permanent than previously thought. Per Fowler, Rudolph likely will start for the Titans on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts barring unforeseen circumstances.

In 11 games this year, Levis has thrown 12 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Rudolph, on the other hand, has thrown six touchdowns against three interceptions in five games. On Sunday, he completed 21-of-26 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

At 3-11, Tennessee is looking to the future—and the course of the next three games will determine to what extent Levis factors into it.

