Titans Coach Brian Callahan Shares Opinion on Potential No. 1 Pick Cam Ward

Tennessee picks first in the 2025 NFL draft.

Mike Kadlick

Ward is among one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.
After a 3–14 finish to the 2024 season, the Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft—and many believe they could use the selection on a quarterback.

While attending the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, Titans coach Brian Callahan spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about some of the top signal callers in this year's class—including former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward:

"He does some really cool stuff," Callahan said. "He has a really loose throwing motion, and I mean that in the best way. He can spin the ball well. He has all the different arm angles. He has the ability to move and create. He's put some really impressive throws on tape."

"Without knowing the person at all," he continued, "Just from what I've seen in a limited viewing, is he's incredibly talented. I think you see him do some things that are very unique with his ability to throw the ball."

Ward—a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist—finished his senior season with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. Additionally, with three first-half scores in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he set the career Division I passing touchdowns record with 158—surpassing former Houston Cougars signal-caller Case Keenum's 155.

The Titans played multiple quarterbacks last season, with Will Levis starting 12 games and Mason Rudolph starting five. Given that, despite president of football operations Chad Brinker saying that they, "won't pass on a generational talent," the Titans should at least be considering—if not leaning towards—selecting their next franchise signal caller with the top pick.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

