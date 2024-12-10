SI

Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony Schedule, Location & How to Watch

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, awarded annually to college football's top player, will be announced on Saturday, December 14.

Mike Kadlick

The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be awarded on December 14. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy—awarded annually since 1935 to the top player in college football—is set to be announced this coming Saturday, December 14.

The Heisman Trophy, widely considered to be the most prestigious honor in all of college football, was created by the Downtown Athletic Club—a private and social club in New York City that operated from 1926 to 2002. Originally named the "Downtown Athletic Club Trophy", the award was renamed to the "Heisman Trophy" in 1936 following the club's director—John Heisman.

As for the physical trophy, a sculpture of a football player throwing a stiff-arm sits atop a base with the entire structure weighing about 45 pounds. The original sculptor, Frank Eliscu, modeled the player after former NYU running back Ed Smith. Many associate the signature "Heisman pose" from the trophy with the award. Former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1992, famously struck the post during the Wolverines' 31–3 win over Ohio State that season.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony Schedule

There will be an entire weekend of events leading up to the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony hosted by ESPN personalities Kevin Negandhi, Holly Rowe and Neil Everett. Events include a Heisman Weekend Welcome Reception and a Heisman Legends Brunch.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14.

Where is the Heisman Trophy Awarded?

The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be awarded at the New York City Marriott Marquis. This marks the third time the ceremony will take place at this location (2001, '17).

From 1935 to 2000, the trophy presentation was hosted at NYC's Downtown Athletic Club. It has since been hosted at the Marriott Marquis, The Yale Club of New York City, Hilton New York, Palladium Times Sqaure and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The only time the trophy presentation did not take place in New York City was in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama WR DeVonta Smith was awarded the trophy virtually from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14. It can also be watched online on WatchESPN and ESPN+.

What to Expect During the Ceremony

While the Heisman Trophy ceremony is set to start at 8 p.m., the winner of the award won't be announced until the back half of the eight o'clock hour.

Hosted by ESPN, the hour-long ceremony will offer commentary, stories, and video packages about the finalists' journeys to New York City—including interviews with the players and their families.

Additionally, you can expect to see many past winners, as they are all invited to the annual ceremony and stand on stage while the newest winner is announced and gives their acceptance speech.

Past winners who often attend the ceremony include Desmond Howard, Steve Spurrier, Doug Flutie, Tim Tebow and Mark Ingram among others.

Who Are the 2024 Heisman Trophy Finalists?

The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists are Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty and Miami QB Cam Ward.

Below is a look at their stats over the 2024 season. For an in-depth look at each of the candidates, click here.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel
Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2024 stats:

  • 3,558 yards, 28 TD, 6 INT, 86.5 QBR
  • 63 carries, 192 yards, 7 TD

WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter
Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2024 stats:

  • 92 receptions, 1,152 yards, 14 TD
  • 31 tackles, 4 INT, 11 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

2024 stats:

  • 344 carries, 2,497 yards (7.3 YPC), 29 TD
  • 20 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 TD

QB Cam Ward, Miami

Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami QB Cam Ward / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2024 stats:

  • 4,123 yards, 36 TD, 7 INT, 88.0 QBR
  • 58 carries, 196 yards, 4 TD

Full List of Past Heisman Trophy Winners

Year

Name

School

Position

1935

Jay Berwanger

Chicago

HB

1936

Larry Kelley

Yale

End

1937

Clint Frank

Yale

HB

1938

Davey O'Brien

TCU

QB

1939

Nile Kinnick

Iowa

HB/QB

1940

Tom Harmon

Michigan

HB

1941

Bruce Smith

Minnesota

HB

1942

Frank Sinkwich

Georgia

HB

1943

Angelo Bertelli

Notre Dame

QB

1944

Les Horvath

Ohio State

HB/DB

1945

Doc Blanchard

Army

FB

1946

Glenn Davis

Army

HB

1947

Johnny Lujack

Notre Dame

QB

1948

Doak Walker

SMU

HB

1949

Leon Hart

Notre Dame

End

1950

Vic Janowicz

Ohio State

HB/P

1951

Dick Kazmaier

Princeton

HB

1952

Billy Vessels

Oklahoma

HB

1953

Johnny Lattner

Notre Dame

HB

1954

Alan Ameche

Wisconsin

FB

1955

Howard Cassady

Ohio State

HB

1956

Paul Hornung

Notre Dame

QB

1957

John David Crow

Texas A&M

HB

1958

Pete Dawkins

Army

HB

1959

Billy Cannon

LSU

HB

1960

Joe Bellino

Navy

HB

1961

Ernie Davis

Syracuse

HB/LB/FB

1962

Terry Baker

Oregon State

QB

1963

Roger Staubach

Navy

QB

1964

John Huarte

Notre Dame

QB

1965

Mike Garrett

USC

HB

1966

Steve Spurrier

Florida

QB

1967

Gary Beban

UCLA

QB

1968

O.J. Simpson

USC

HB

1969

Steve Owens

Oklahoma

FB

1970

Jim Plunkett

Stanford

QB

1971

Pat Sullivan

Auburn

QB

1972

Johnny Rodgers

Nebraska

WR/RB

1973

John Cappelletti

Penn State

RB

1974

Archie Griffin

Ohio State

RB

1975

Archie Griffin

Ohio State

RB

1976

Tony Dorsett

Pittsburgh

RB

1977

Earl Campbell

Texas

RB

1978

Billy Sims

Oklahoma

RB

1979

Charles White

USC

RB

1980

George Rogers

South Carolina

RB

1981

Marcus Allen

USC

RB

1982

Herschel Walker

Georgia

RB

1983

Mike Rozier

Nebraska

RB

1984

Doug Flutie

Boston College

QB

1985

Bo Jackson

Auburn

RB

1986

Vinny Testaverde

Miami (FL)

QB

1987

Tim Brown

Notre Dame

RB

1988

Barry Sanders

Oklahoma State

RB

1989

Andre Ware

Houston

QB

1990

Ty Detmer

BYU

QB

1991

Desmond Howard

Michigan

WR/PR

1992

Gino Torretta

Miami (FL)

QB

1993

Charlie Ward

Florida State

QB

1994

Rashaan Salaam

Colorado

RB

1995

Eddie George

Ohio State

RB

1996

Danny Wuerffel

Florida

QB

1997

Charles Woodson

Michigan

CB

1998

Ricky Williams

Texas

RB

1999

Ron Dayne

Wisconsin

RB

2000

Chris Weinke

Florida

QB

2001

Eric Crouch

Nebraska

QB/WR

2002

Carson Palmer

USC

QB

2003

Jason White

Oklahoma

QB

2004

Matt Leinart

USC

QB

2005

Reggie Bush

USC

RB

2006

Troy Smith

Ohio State

QB

2007

Tim Tebow

Florida

QB

2008

Sam Bradford

Oklahoma

QB

2009

Mark Ingram II

Alabama

RB

2010

Cam Newton

Auburn

QB

2011

Robert Griffin III

Baylor

QB

2012

Johnny Manziel

Texas A&M

QB

2013

Jameis Winston

Florida State

QB

2014

Marcus Mariota

Oregon

QB

2015

Derrick Henry

Alabama

RB

2016

Lamar Jackson

Louisville

QB

2017

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma

QB

2018

Kyler Murray

Oklahoma

QB

2019

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB

2020

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

WR

2021

Bryce Young

Alabama

QB

2022

Caleb Williams

USC

QB

2023

Jayden Daniels

LSU

QB

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

