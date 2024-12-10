Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony Schedule, Location & How to Watch
The winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy—awarded annually since 1935 to the top player in college football—is set to be announced this coming Saturday, December 14.
The Heisman Trophy, widely considered to be the most prestigious honor in all of college football, was created by the Downtown Athletic Club—a private and social club in New York City that operated from 1926 to 2002. Originally named the "Downtown Athletic Club Trophy", the award was renamed to the "Heisman Trophy" in 1936 following the club's director—John Heisman.
As for the physical trophy, a sculpture of a football player throwing a stiff-arm sits atop a base with the entire structure weighing about 45 pounds. The original sculptor, Frank Eliscu, modeled the player after former NYU running back Ed Smith. Many associate the signature "Heisman pose" from the trophy with the award. Former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1992, famously struck the post during the Wolverines' 31–3 win over Ohio State that season.
Heisman Trophy Ceremony Schedule
There will be an entire weekend of events leading up to the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony hosted by ESPN personalities Kevin Negandhi, Holly Rowe and Neil Everett. Events include a Heisman Weekend Welcome Reception and a Heisman Legends Brunch.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14.
Where is the Heisman Trophy Awarded?
The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be awarded at the New York City Marriott Marquis. This marks the third time the ceremony will take place at this location (2001, '17).
From 1935 to 2000, the trophy presentation was hosted at NYC's Downtown Athletic Club. It has since been hosted at the Marriott Marquis, The Yale Club of New York City, Hilton New York, Palladium Times Sqaure and Jazz at Lincoln Center.
The only time the trophy presentation did not take place in New York City was in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama WR DeVonta Smith was awarded the trophy virtually from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony
The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14. It can also be watched online on WatchESPN and ESPN+.
What to Expect During the Ceremony
While the Heisman Trophy ceremony is set to start at 8 p.m., the winner of the award won't be announced until the back half of the eight o'clock hour.
Hosted by ESPN, the hour-long ceremony will offer commentary, stories, and video packages about the finalists' journeys to New York City—including interviews with the players and their families.
Additionally, you can expect to see many past winners, as they are all invited to the annual ceremony and stand on stage while the newest winner is announced and gives their acceptance speech.
Past winners who often attend the ceremony include Desmond Howard, Steve Spurrier, Doug Flutie, Tim Tebow and Mark Ingram among others.
Who Are the 2024 Heisman Trophy Finalists?
The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists are Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty and Miami QB Cam Ward.
Below is a look at their stats over the 2024 season. For an in-depth look at each of the candidates, click here.
QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
2024 stats:
- 3,558 yards, 28 TD, 6 INT, 86.5 QBR
- 63 carries, 192 yards, 7 TD
WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
2024 stats:
- 92 receptions, 1,152 yards, 14 TD
- 31 tackles, 4 INT, 11 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
2024 stats:
- 344 carries, 2,497 yards (7.3 YPC), 29 TD
- 20 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 TD
QB Cam Ward, Miami
2024 stats:
- 4,123 yards, 36 TD, 7 INT, 88.0 QBR
- 58 carries, 196 yards, 4 TD
Full List of Past Heisman Trophy Winners
Year
Name
School
Position
1935
Jay Berwanger
Chicago
HB
1936
Larry Kelley
Yale
End
1937
Clint Frank
Yale
HB
1938
Davey O'Brien
TCU
QB
1939
Nile Kinnick
Iowa
HB/QB
1940
Tom Harmon
Michigan
HB
1941
Bruce Smith
Minnesota
HB
1942
Frank Sinkwich
Georgia
HB
1943
Angelo Bertelli
Notre Dame
QB
1944
Les Horvath
Ohio State
HB/DB
1945
Doc Blanchard
Army
FB
1946
Glenn Davis
Army
HB
1947
Johnny Lujack
Notre Dame
QB
1948
Doak Walker
SMU
HB
1949
Leon Hart
Notre Dame
End
1950
Vic Janowicz
Ohio State
HB/P
1951
Dick Kazmaier
Princeton
HB
1952
Billy Vessels
Oklahoma
HB
1953
Johnny Lattner
Notre Dame
HB
1954
Alan Ameche
Wisconsin
FB
1955
Howard Cassady
Ohio State
HB
1956
Paul Hornung
Notre Dame
QB
1957
John David Crow
Texas A&M
HB
1958
Pete Dawkins
Army
HB
1959
Billy Cannon
LSU
HB
1960
Joe Bellino
Navy
HB
1961
Ernie Davis
Syracuse
HB/LB/FB
1962
Terry Baker
Oregon State
QB
1963
Roger Staubach
Navy
QB
1964
John Huarte
Notre Dame
QB
1965
Mike Garrett
USC
HB
1966
Steve Spurrier
Florida
QB
1967
Gary Beban
UCLA
QB
1968
O.J. Simpson
USC
HB
1969
Steve Owens
Oklahoma
FB
1970
Jim Plunkett
Stanford
QB
1971
Pat Sullivan
Auburn
QB
1972
Johnny Rodgers
Nebraska
WR/RB
1973
John Cappelletti
Penn State
RB
1974
Archie Griffin
Ohio State
RB
1975
Archie Griffin
Ohio State
RB
1976
Tony Dorsett
Pittsburgh
RB
1977
Earl Campbell
Texas
RB
1978
Billy Sims
Oklahoma
RB
1979
Charles White
USC
RB
1980
George Rogers
South Carolina
RB
1981
Marcus Allen
USC
RB
1982
Herschel Walker
Georgia
RB
1983
Mike Rozier
Nebraska
RB
1984
Doug Flutie
Boston College
QB
1985
Bo Jackson
Auburn
RB
1986
Vinny Testaverde
Miami (FL)
QB
1987
Tim Brown
Notre Dame
RB
1988
Barry Sanders
Oklahoma State
RB
1989
Andre Ware
Houston
QB
1990
Ty Detmer
BYU
QB
1991
Desmond Howard
Michigan
WR/PR
1992
Gino Torretta
Miami (FL)
QB
1993
Charlie Ward
Florida State
QB
1994
Rashaan Salaam
Colorado
RB
1995
Eddie George
Ohio State
RB
1996
Danny Wuerffel
Florida
QB
1997
Charles Woodson
Michigan
CB
1998
Ricky Williams
Texas
RB
1999
Ron Dayne
Wisconsin
RB
2000
Chris Weinke
Florida
QB
2001
Eric Crouch
Nebraska
QB/WR
2002
Carson Palmer
USC
QB
2003
Jason White
Oklahoma
QB
2004
Matt Leinart
USC
QB
2005
Reggie Bush
USC
RB
2006
Troy Smith
Ohio State
QB
2007
Tim Tebow
Florida
QB
2008
Sam Bradford
Oklahoma
QB
2009
Mark Ingram II
Alabama
RB
2010
Cam Newton
Auburn
QB
2011
Robert Griffin III
Baylor
QB
2012
Johnny Manziel
Texas A&M
QB
2013
Jameis Winston
Florida State
QB
2014
Marcus Mariota
Oregon
QB
2015
Derrick Henry
Alabama
RB
2016
Lamar Jackson
Louisville
QB
2017
Baker Mayfield
Oklahoma
QB
2018
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma
QB
2019
Joe Burrow
LSU
QB
2020
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
WR
2021
Bryce Young
Alabama
QB
2022
Caleb Williams
USC
QB
2023
Jayden Daniels
LSU
QB