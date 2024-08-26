Titans Coach Brian Callahan Details How NFL Rule Change Led to Malik Willis Trade
The Tennessee Titans parted ways with former third-round pick Malik Willis on Monday, putting an end to the quarterback's tenure with the franchise after two seasons.
Willis heads to the Green Bay Packers, where he's expected to be the backup to Jordan Love in his second year as a starter.
On Monday, Titans coach Brian Callahan said the decision to trade the 25-year-old was likely not one the team would've made last year. However, a rule change–really the reversal of a previous rule change–impacted Willis's ability to suit up on Sundays in Tennessee.
Callahan explained how the league's decision to reverse the rule of emergency quarterbacks not counting for a 53-man roster spot led to Willis no longer fitting into the team's plans.
"They have to be on the active roster so you have to account for them," explained Callahan. "I would love it if they just made it a 54th spot or a 47th spot on game day and you can just carry a third quarterback... that's not the way it works. I get how all of it works and it sounds appealing, but it's still a roster spot at the end of the day."
The NFL undid the rule change that enabled emergency quarterbacks to be carried on the roster for game day without using up an additional roster spot. Now, a quarterback would have to be elevated for game day to feature in the game, which is only allowed three times per year for players on the practice squad.
Willis has appeared in 11 games in his NFL career, making three starts. He's not thrown a passing touchdown but has three interceptions and a 53% completion rating.