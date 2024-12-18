SI

Titans Coach Brian Callahan Goes on Expletive-Laden Rant About Team's Toughness

Tennessee has struggled mightily to find a foothold this season.

Brian Callahan after the Titans' 10–6 loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 8, 2024.
Brian Callahan after the Titans' 10–6 loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 8, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
At 3-11, the Tennessee Titans are staring into the abyss. The team—which raised eyebrows when it fired coach Mike Vrabel in January—needs to win its final three games to match its record from last year.

Amid the team's third three-game losing streak of the season, coach Brian Callahan has remained defiant. On Wednesday, he shared choice words with anyone who dares to question the Titans' toughness.

"I'm not gonna stand for anybody calling this football team soft," Callahan said. "I think that's bulls--t... walk in there, call one of those guys soft, and see what happens. This is not a soft football team, at all, mentally and physically."

The first-year coach called his team "tough f---ers" and told those who believe otherwise to "shove that one right up your ass."

Tennessee, which faces strictly division opponents for the rest of the season, will likely pick early in April's NFL draft—and based on his posturing this year, it seems evident the Titans' new faces will have the full support of their coach.

