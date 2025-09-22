Titans Coach Brian Callahan Addresses Fans Wanting Him Fired After 0-3 Start
The Titans are off to a rough 0-3 start to the 2025 season, and fans are already calling for coach Brian Callahan to be fired.
It's not surprising that Callahan is on the hot seat even if it is very early in the season. Since taking over the team last season, he's posted a 3-17 record. Callahan needs to start leading Tennessee to wins if he wants a chance to remain in his role.
Callahan isn't bothered by the shouts for his firing, though. He's focused on capturing some wins.
"I don't really worry about that, to be honest," Callahan said on Sunday, via ESPN. "My focus is on trying to make sure our football team is in as good a place as possible and the rest of that stuff is what it is. I don't think about those things, and you really can't. I mean this is hard enough as it is to put those other things and think about that. It doesn't do anybody any good. So, I just go to work and work as hard as I can. I put as much effort as I can into this and that is what it is."
Callahan also caught heat on Sunday for not making his mind up on a fourth-and-1 play in time, causing a delay of game penalty for the Titans. After the penalty, Titans kicker Joey Slye's ensuing 62-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.
The Titans lost 41-20 on Sunday to the Colts, which is Tennessee's worse loss of the year so far. They previously dropped their Week 1 game 20-12 to the Broncos, then 33-19 to the Rams last week.