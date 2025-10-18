Titans Consider Defensive Star Off-Limits As Trade Deadline Nears
As they wallow in last place in the AFC South, the Titans—now without a permanent head coach after the firing of Brian Callahan—appear a strong candidate to sell anything that's not tied down.
However, that will reportedly not include a cornerstone of Tennessee in the 2020s: defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
"Sources explained that multiple teams called to gauge the availability of Simmons, one of the top players at his position in the league, in the hours and days after Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk made the decision to fire Callahan," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote Saturday. "Those interested were told clearly that Simmons is not available, sources say."
Simmons, 28, has played his entire seven-year career with Tennessee. His 36 sacks rank 13th in franchise history, and he has Pro Bowl appearances under his belt in 2021, '22 and '24.
This season, the Mississippi State product has remained potent even as his team has struggled. Simmons owns 4.5 sacks—including sacks in each of his last three games—to go with 28 total tackles and a forced fumble.
The 1–5 Titans open a brutal three-week stretch Sunday that will see them take on the Patriots, Colts and Chargers before their bye week.