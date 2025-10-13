SI

Titans Fire Brian Callahan After 1-5 Start to Season

Kristen Wong

The Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan on Monday.
The Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan on Monday. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Titans have fired head coach Brian Callahan, Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon.

Callahan, 41, was six games into his second year at the helm in Tennessee. The Titans have stumbled to a 1-5 record to start the 2025 campaign with rookie quarterback Cam Ward under center.

Titans' president of football operations Chad Brinker released the following statement after the news: "After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. ... Our players, fans and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL