Titans Fire Brian Callahan After 1-5 Start to Season
The Titans have fired head coach Brian Callahan, Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon.
Callahan, 41, was six games into his second year at the helm in Tennessee. The Titans have stumbled to a 1-5 record to start the 2025 campaign with rookie quarterback Cam Ward under center.
Titans' president of football operations Chad Brinker released the following statement after the news: "After extended conversations with our owner and general manager, we met with Brian Callahan this morning to tell him we are making a change at head coach. ... Our players, fans and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.