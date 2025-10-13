Titans Fired Brian Callahan Minutes After Adam Schefter Made Bold Claim on Live TV
Brian Callahan's brief run as the head coach of the Titans came to an end early Monday afternoon when the team decided to fire him after a 1-5 start. Callahan, who was in just his second year on the job, exits with a 4-19 record in Tennessee.
The move came moments after ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show that he didn't think any NFL coaches would be fired soon. He even mentioned Callahan by name, saying he thought he was safe in Tennessee.
"I don't think, and for all I know, I'm gonna hang up here and someone's getting fired, but I don't see a head coach losing his job," Schefter said at 12:53 p.m., per Awful Announcing. "I don't see Brian Callahan, obviously, has come under intense criticism; I don't see that happening soon."
Then at 1:51 p.m. Schefter broke the news with a simple tweet:
Life comes at you fast in the NFL.
McAfee then relayed the news on his show after seeing Schefter's tweet.
The Titans lost on the road to the Raiders, 20-10, on Sunday. No. 1 pick Cam Ward, who has struggled thus far in his rookie season, threw for 222 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the loss.
It will be interesting to see who the Titans turn to next with Callahan now out. Chances are the franchise will look for someone who is best suited to get Ward's career going at the professional leve.