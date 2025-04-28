Titans GM Lists the Cam Ward Attributes That Remind Him of Patrick Mahomes
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi knows he got a good one in Cam Ward.
The Miami quarterback was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and the Titans were thrilled to get him.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer published an article on Monday detailing the process the Titans went through to decide on selecting Ward. It's an eye-opening look at how the franchise arrived at taking him.
Borgonzi worked for the Kansas City Chiefs in various roles from 2009 through 2024 before taking over as general manager of the Titans. In that time he watched Patrick Mahomes grow into a future Hall of Famer. He said he saw some similar traits in Ward.
From the article:
“I’m not comparing him to Pat, but some of the stuff I saw with Pat, just in terms of his instincts, spatial awareness, arm talent, arm angles, it kind of reminded me a little bit of Pat,” Borgonzi says. “And I was careful to say it. Pat’s a future Hall of Famer and, you know, he’s got a long way to go before he ever reaches that level. But some of the stuff, just the instincts, spatial awareness, vision for the field, reminded me of Pat when I watched him.”
To be clear, Borgonzi isn't claiming Ward will be Mahomes, he just thinks Ward possesses some of the traits that make Mahomes great.
Titans fans will be thrilled if Ward can translate those aspects of his game to the NFL.