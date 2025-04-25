Titans Select Miami Quarterback Cam Ward With No. 1 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 pick during Thursday night's first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
It's to no one's surprise that the Titans selected Ward with the first overall pick after it's been hinted at by both the Titans and by Ward himself over the past couple months.
Ward will likely become the Titans' starting quarterback in 2025. Will Levis, Tennessee's second-round pick in 2023, has been the team's main starter the past two seasons. However, he's posted a 5–16 record across his 21 starts. The Titans will likely want to play Ward as their new starter to get some momentum going during his rookie season.
The Miami star had quite the impressive senior season with the Hurricanes in 2024, throwing for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He continued to dazzle at Miami's Pro Day in March. Ward's performance then seemed to really lock him up as the first pick—the Titans even held another private workout with Ward afterwards.
The Titans will be looking to rebound after a disappointing 3–14 season. Tennessee hasn't finished with a winning record or made the playoffs since the 2021 season, so reaching the postseason is another solid goal for the franchise with Ward leading the offense.