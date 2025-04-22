Titans GM Makes Announcement on Plans With No. 1 Pick
It's official, the Tennessee Titans will not trade down from the No. 1 pick in the draft.
On Tuesday, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed that they do plan to use the No. 1 pick, and not trade down. The Titans were initially viewed as a team that could trade down when they landed the top spot in the draft, but that chatter has faded as the draft has neared.
"We've come to a consensus. We’ll pick at No. 1 on Thursday night," Borgonzi told reporters.
Borgonzi acknowledged that the team had received offers from other teams looking to trade up to the top pick, but they are staying put.
The Titans did not announce which player they will take with that pick on Thursday, but they are expected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is widely viewed as the best quarterback in this year's draft class. Though this year's quarterback class is not seen as a great one, especially after last year, Ward is seen by many as the exception. The Titans did not go after a veteran starting quarterback during free agency, another signal they were leaning toward making Ward their next franchise quarterback.
Though Tennessee did not confirm who they'll take Thursday, they were still complimentary of Ward as a player and person.
"Cam's confident," president of operations Chad Brinker said. "I wouldn't say he's cocky. There's a fine line between the two and he carries himself the right way. I just appreciate the way he approaches the game, his competitiveness, the way he plays the game with a quiet mind, I think that's been impressive."