Titans Making Change to Home Uniforms for 2025 NFL Season
The Tennesse Titans will be switching to light blue—or "Titans blue," as fans and players would know it—as their primary home jersey color for the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.
"We're talking to fans and we're listening, and there's a clear appetite to have the Titans, their team, represented on the field in this noticeable color that has been with this team from 1960 in Houston, into Memphis, at Vanderbilt and as we've played at Nissan Stadium," said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. "We're going to emphasize that this year and change to Titans blue as the primary color. As we sit here today, the plan is to wear Titans blue at every one of our home games this year."
On the road, Tennessee will have the choice between white and navy blue kits.
Overall, the "plan is to be more consistent with uniform combinations this fall, jerseys and pants," writes senior Titans writer Jim Wyatt. With the change, the Titans will not be wearing their throwback Oilers uniforms this upcoming season.
Come the draft, the team's first-round pick (currently believed to be University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward) will also hold up a "Titans blue" jersey when the time comes.
"Our fans, our players, they love it," Nihill added. "The Titans blue has always been a part of this organization, and there is something that is uniquely this organization when that color is the dominant color.
"You see it, and you know the team that is being represented – it's the Titans."