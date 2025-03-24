Titans’ Latest Move With Cam Ward Has League Thinking He’ll Go No. 1 in NFL Draft
Former University of Miami Cam Ward star is projected to be among the top selections in April's NFL draft as, according to many experts, he's the consensus top quarterback in the class.
While the Tennessee Titans recently went to dinner with Ward during his 30-visit with the team and were also among all 32 teams represented at his pro day on Monday, those around the NFL believe they'll select the quarterback at No. 1 overall for a different reason: Their lack of activity on the QB market during free agency.
"They did not do any extensive talks with any of the top free agent quarterbacks," explained The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov on his "NFL Spotlight" podcast. Like they were not in on Sam Darnold. They have not been in on Aaron Rodgers. They checked in on Russell Wilson for like a split second—nothing serious there. They checked in on Carson Wentz—nothing serious there. They have not been talking about any of these veteran quarterback who could be a starter."
This is not coming from the Titans," he continued. "But people around the NFL believe the Titans at No. 1 have zeroed in at a quarterback... everyone believes that is Miami quarterback Cam Ward."
Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2024 after finishing his senior season with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. He also holds the NCAA's touchdown passes record, breaking the mark that was once held by Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum during last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl.