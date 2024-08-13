Titans QB Will Levis Launches Mayonnaise-Inspired Fragrance
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is passionate about football, mayonnaise and—presumably—smelling good while not competing on the gridiron. Throw these things together and put them under the intense pressures of free market capitalism and an impossibly crowded attention economy and do you know what you get?
Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise, apparently.
We live in an incredible world. This was all set in motion because Levis, like a middle schooler desperate for attention in the lunchroom, revealed that he puts mayo in his coffee, among other unusual dietary predilections. Now the most respected insider in the game is tweeting about his new joke cologne and tagging the brand.
Now, the analytical part of our brain understands that Levis having a steady stream of comedic smell revenue rolling in has no impact on his ability to play quarterback in the NFL. But on some base level it does feel like it matters a little bit. If he regresses a bit in his sophomore campaign and the Titans are 2-8 and hopeless, people are going to be talking about the mayonnaise thing. Maybe angry fans will be posting videos of themselves smashing the bottles in protest.
It can always get more stupid.