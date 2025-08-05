Titans Re-Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl Safety After Season-Ending 2024 Injury
Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs's 2024 campaign was ended by a Lisfranc fracture—but his squad is prepared to give him a mulligan.
Diggs is signing with the Titans, the team announced Tuesday afternoon in advance of Tennessee's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.
The Texas product started eight games for the Titans in '24 before his injury. The season was Diggs's first without an interception since 2016, his second in the league.
Diggs remains best known for his stint with the Seattle Seahawks from 2019 to '23. With the Seahawks, he started each of his team's games and made the Pro Bowl every year from 2020 to '22. His 24 interceptions rank 12th among active players, and his 18 with Seattle rank 11th in the history of that franchise.
As Jim Wyatt of Tennessee's website pointed out, Diggs is the cousin of rookie Titans quarterback Cam Ward—the number one pick in April's draft out of Miami.