SI

Titans Re-Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl Safety After Season-Ending 2024 Injury

Tennessee is beefing up its secondary.

Patrick Andres

An injury brought Quandre Diggs's 2024 campaign to a halt.
An injury brought Quandre Diggs's 2024 campaign to a halt. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs's 2024 campaign was ended by a Lisfranc fracture—but his squad is prepared to give him a mulligan.

Diggs is signing with the Titans, the team announced Tuesday afternoon in advance of Tennessee's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.

The Texas product started eight games for the Titans in '24 before his injury. The season was Diggs's first without an interception since 2016, his second in the league.

Diggs remains best known for his stint with the Seattle Seahawks from 2019 to '23. With the Seahawks, he started each of his team's games and made the Pro Bowl every year from 2020 to '22. His 24 interceptions rank 12th among active players, and his 18 with Seattle rank 11th in the history of that franchise.

As Jim Wyatt of Tennessee's website pointed out, Diggs is the cousin of rookie Titans quarterback Cam Ward—the number one pick in April's draft out of Miami.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL