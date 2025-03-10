Titans Agree to Three-Year Deal With LB Cody Barton
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with linebacker Cody Barton, who is coming off one season with the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported from The Insiders on Monday.
Barton played in all 17 games last season for the Broncos, totaling 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He became a free agent this offseason.
His 106 tackles with the Broncos last season were more than any Titans defensive player tallied in 2024.
Barton started his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and spent four seasons there. He played for the Washington Commanders in 2023 before heading to Denver. This makes the Titans the fourth NFL team he's played for, and the fourth in the past four years.
In the six seasons of his career thus far, Barton's completed 458 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.