Titans to Give Mason Rudolph Start at Quarterback vs. Bills After Will Levis Injury
In the wake of an injury to quarterback Will Levis, the Tennessee Titans appear set to turn to a veteran to replace him.
Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Titans against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Turron Davenport of ESPN.
Per Davenport, Levis is continuing to deal with the aftereffects of a shoulder sprain suffered during Tennessee's 31–12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 30. He started against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, but was ineffective in a 20–17 loss and limited in practice at points this week.
Rudolph's only game action of 2024 came in that Dolphins game, when he completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards. The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has 19 career touchdown passes against 11 interceptions.
Levis has had a shaky sophomore season, with his seven interceptions currently leading the NFL. The Titans are 1-4 and in third-place in the AFC south, 3.5 games behind the first-place Houston Texans.