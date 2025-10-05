Cardinals RB Became Latest to Make Dumbfounding Mistake, and Fans Couldn't Believe It
Cardinals running back Emari Demercado committed one of the worst mistakes possible during what should've been his career-long rushing touchdown on Sunday. Demercado broke free for a 70-yard touchdown, but he slowed up at the end of the run thinking the job was finished.
Before crossing the goal line, Demercado inexcusably let go of the football, which proceeded to roll out of the back of the end zone. As a result, Arizona was not awarded a touchdown and instead the Titans got the football back on a touchback.
It's not the first time this season a player has let go of the ball too early before scoring a touchdown. Last week, Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made that very same mistake while trying to extend his arms past the pylon, resulting in a humiliating turnover. Now, Demercado wiped away the longest touchdown of his career with a mental error that will haunt him for quite some time, especially considering how this game turned out.
At the time, the Cardinals were ahead 21–6 with just under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Instead of Arizona increasing its lead, the Titans gained possession, marched down the field and scored. After a wonky fumble recovery for a touchdown during Tennessee's next possession, the Titans had closed the gap to just two points, and they put the nail on the coffin with a game-winning field goal to secure an astonishing 22–21 comeback. A comeback which would not have been achievable had Demercado simply held onto the football until he was in the end zone.
Naturally, fans on social media had plenty to say about Demercado's unforgivable gaffe. Not only did he wipe away six points for the Cardinals, but he also took away some points from fantasy football managers.