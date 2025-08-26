Titans' Tyjae Spears to Begin Season on Injured Reserve
The Titans—already breaking in a new quarterback in rookie Cam Ward—now will reportedly have to reshuffle their running back room as well.
Tennessee running back Tyjae Spears will begin the 2025 season on the injured reserve, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Spears, 24, has been battling a high-ankle sprain for much of the Titans' preseason.
Spears, the American Conference's 2022 Offensive Player of the Year at Tulane, was drafted 81st by Tennessee before the 2023 season. He played in every game in '23 and ran for 453 yards; in 2024, he ran for 312 yards and four touchdowns while battling injury.
The Titans' primary running back remains ex-Cowboy Tony Pollard, who rushed for 1,000 yards for a third consecutive year in '24.
Tennessee, which endured its worst season by winning percentage in a decade in '24, will open its season on the road against the Broncos.