Confused Titans Wide Receivers Look to Bench After Oddly Botched Screen Pass
The Broncos beat the Titans, 20-12, in Week 1. The debut of No. 1 pick Cam Ward did not set the world on fire as the Tennessee offense managed just 133 total yards and failed to score a touchdown.
Ward completed 12 of 28 passes, but as you can see in the video below, not all the incompletions were his fault.
Late in the first half the Titans took over at their own seven-yard line with less than a minute to play. Brian Callahan dialed up a wide receiver screen, but none of the receivers looked for the ball. Instead, all three blocked as Ward was forced to throw the ball into the ground.
After the play was whistled dead all three receivers then looked to the bench as if to ask, wait, was that for me?
Things did not get much better in the second half as they managed just one field goal, one fumble and six punts, including four in the final quarter.