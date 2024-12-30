'It Sucks!' Titans Losing Streak Continues
The Tennessee Titans are 3-13 after another loss, this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.
No team has struggled this season more than the Titans, who are tied for the worst record in the NFL. The losing has frustrated first-year head coach Brian Callahan to no end.
"It sucks. It's terrible. It's no — there's no joy in this process," Callahan said postgame.
"There's no fun in this. It's terrible. I feel it every day I walk in to work. I feel out every day I stand up here in front of you guys. Nothing is enjoyable about this, so I don't get numb to any of it and I hope nobody gets numb to it. My job is to try to fix it and do whatever we can to fix whatever problems we got to fix to add whatever players we have to add to make sure we have a better football team moving forward.”
The losing is also affecting quarterback Mason Rudolph, who likely speaks for most, if not all of his teammates.
“Yeah, losing's never fun. There are lessons to be learned and generally, they end up hardening you as a player and teaching you lessons. Experience is the best teacher,” Rudolph said.
The Titans can learn a lot from the trials and tribulations that this season has provided, but that doesn't make the losing sting any less. That being said, there's reason to believe that the losing won't completely be for naught.
"I've never been part of a season like this, but it's taught me a lot," Rudolph said. "I think it makes you appreciate the wins more and probably brings you closer as a unit going through something that's tough.”
The Titans will hope to end their season on a win when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 18.
