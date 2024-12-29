Titans Trending Toward Top Two Pick in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans may have lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, but the future of the franchise may have changed with the 2025 NFL Draft order shaking up.
With the loss, the Titans are currently locked into the No. 2 spot in the order behind the New England Patriots with four games left to play in Week 17.
The Cleveland Browns, who also have three wins, are playing in the late window and could see their draft spot change, but the Titans are officially in play for the No. 1 overall pick next week.
The Patriots are in the driver's seat for the top spot, but the Titans are riding passenger, and that's not a bad place to be with one week to go in the regular season.
After benching Will Levis in the team's loss two weeks ago, the Titans are likely in play for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class. The team could look to take Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
Having the No. 1 pick will be the only way to ensure that the Titans get the player they want, but having No. 2 will guarantee that either Ward or Sanders will be on the board when Tennessee is on the clock.
While the Pats are at No. 1 not needing a quarterback after taking Drake Maye No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, they could look to trade the selection to a team like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants, who each need a signal caller.
The Titans could also pick a non-quarterback and find a passer in free agency, but having a pick this high gives them maximum options going forward in an important offseason for the franchise.
