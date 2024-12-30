Titans Coach Doesn't Care About Draft Position
The Tennessee Titans are reeling after another loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, giving them a 3-13 record through the first 16 games.
There's one game left to go and the Titans are still in play for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Titans head coach Brian Callahan isn't paying attention to that right now.
"We don't talk about that," Callahan said postgame. "It's not something I ever talk to the team about. It's not something I think about. That's all for news and clicks and conversation and we're focused trying to play one more football game this year and try to win it and that's all I'm really focused on and all I put my energy towards. The rest of it is what it is and we'll talk about the draft another time.”
Callahan's first year as a head coach showed that he hasn't yet guaranteed a place for himself with the team in 2025, so he shouldn't be focused on the draft at this point. He is concerned about finishing the job for this season in hopes that the front office will give him another chance. The fact that it is only his first year is the main reason why he is being considered for a return at this point.
Once the season ends, then the Titans can put all of their energy in towards the draft and figuring out how to right this ship.
But for now, the Titans still have one more game, and based on where they are in the standings, it's an important one towards determining where they will end up in the draft order.
The Titans are back in action in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!