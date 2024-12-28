Titans, Seahawks Should Pair Up for Superstar Trade
The Tennessee Titans could certainly use another wide receiver to put alongside Calvin Ridley heading into 2025.
The Titans entered 2024 with a trio of Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd, but Hopkins was dealt before the trade deadline, and Boyd has been a relative non-factor.
Yes, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has emerged as a surprising producer for Tennessee, but he is slated to hit the open market in March.
The Titans are projected to have a decent chunk of cap space heading into free agency, so they have been linked as a potential landing spot for top receivers like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin.
However, Tennessee could also pursue another avenue: trades.
There could very well be multiple top-of-the-line wide outs available for trade this coming offseason, and one possibility is Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf has just one year remaining on his deal after this season, and with Jaxon Smith-Njigba's role growing exponentially in 2024, it could make Metcalf expendable.
In 14 games this year, Metcalf has caught 63 passes for 939 yards and four touchdowns. He is on pace to log his third straight 1,000-yard campaign and would absolutely represent a terrific target for whoever is playing quarterback for the Titans in 2025.
Yes, quarterback is the primary issue for Tennessee right now, but it won't matter who is under center if he doesn't have the right weapons.
A tandem of Ridley and Metcalf would be lethal, and if the Titans actually address their ailing offensive line, their offense may look a whole lot better next season.
Metcalf would likely be fairly costly, but given that he is still just 27-years-old, it may be worth it for Tennessee to part with some rather substantial draft capital in order to ensure that it will have another explosive option offensively.
