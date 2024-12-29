Titans RB Suffers Head Injury
The Tennessee Titans running back room is already down Tony Pollard, but they may be losing another player due to injury.
Titans second-string running back Tyjae Spears, starting in place of Pollard in Week 17, has left the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to be evaluated for a concussion, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Spears is making his second career start and first of the season with Pollard out nursing an ankle injury. He has done well in Pollard's absence, running the ball 20 times for 95 yards and catching three passes for eight yards from quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Spears has struggled with injuries of his own earlier in the season, so to see him go down again is a frustrating repeat in the long and arduous year for the Titans.
With Spears on the sideline, Julius Chestnut would be the next running back up on the depth chart for the Titans. However, he had yet to take a carry while Spears was in the game. Joshua Kelley could also be available for work if needed.
The Titans trail 13-10 to the Jaguars at the start of the fourth quarter at a rainy EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
