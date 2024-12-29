Titans Washed in Rainy Loss vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans have a cloud over their heads after a 20-13 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 at EverBank Stadium.
The Titans began the game weathering the wet conditions in Duval County, and it led to a slow start for the offense. However, the Jaguars didn't run into the same problem.
By the time the two-minute warning came in the first half, the Jags raced out to a 13-0 lead thanks to a pair of Cam Little field goals and a two-yard touchdown from wide receiver Parker Washington from quarterback Mac Jones.
Mason Rudolph managed to complete a two-minute drill that led to a Matthew Wright field goal as time expired to get the Titans on the board before they went into the locker room.
Rudolph then led an eight-minute drive to start the second half, which finished with a touchdown to tight end Nick Vannett to cut the deficit back down to a field goal.
After the two teams traded punts, the Jags scored a touchdown from 11 yards out to rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. that finished a 16-play drive from Jacksonville.
The Titans responded with a field goal and had one more chance to tie or win the game late, but the drive stalled just outside of the red zone.
The Titans finish their season in Week 18 against the Houston Texans at home.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!