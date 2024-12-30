Would Shedeur Sanders Play for Titans?
The Tennessee Titans were on the receiving end of some brilliant news for a change on Sunday, as they were able to jump into the No. 2 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft order.
This would give the Titans the opportunity to select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as the New England Patriots certainly aren't taking a signal-caller No. 1 with Drake Maye under center.
Sanders is widely viewed as the most talented quarterback prospect in the class, so the general consensus is that he will be the first signal-caller off the board in April.
The question is, would Sanders play for Tennessee?
Earlier in the season, Deion Sanders said that he absolutely would control where his son goes in the draft. He has since retracted that statement, but you have to figure that the Titans were among the no-go teams he was referring to a few months ago.
Tennessee is a very small market, and it does not have a whole lot of history on its side. The Titans also aren't exactly an ideal scenario for any incoming signal-caller given their horrid offensive line and overall lack of weapons.
So would Sanders pull a John Elway or Eli Manning and force Tennessee's hand into either selecting Cam Ward or trading the pick?
The latter would represent a very intriguing scenario as it would enable the Titans to accumulate more draft capital, but it also depends on who ends up with the third overall pick. Right now, it would be the Cleveland Browns, and it seems hard to imagine that Sanders would want to go there, either.
Sanders likely had his sights set on either the Las Vegas Raiders or the New York Giants, but the Raiders have probably fallen out of contention for Sanders by winning two straight games, and the Giants fell to the fourth overall pick thanks to their stunning Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The good news is that—assuming Tennessee stays locked in at No. 2—the Titans are going to come away with a quarterback in the spring, whether that be Sanders or Ward.
