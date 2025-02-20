Titans Barely Miss Top 10 Rookie Class
The Tennessee Titans didn't have a whole lot that went their way this past season.
The team finished 3-14 amidst a number of injuries and lack of positive plays, but it wasn't all a complete wash. While the Titans nabbed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they saw a few of their 2024 rookie classmates shine.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked all 32 rookie classes from the 2024 NFL Draft and the Titans clocked in at No. 11.
"Neither Latham nor Sweat were outstanding. But two hits are better than one in these rankings, and Sweat gave us one of the highlights of the season with his interception return late in the year," Trapasso writes.
The Titans narrowly missed out on the top 10, which was reserved for the Las Vegas Raiders, who had tight end Brock Bowers, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, who saw rookie quarterback Bo Nix lead them to the playoffs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
The Titans now have a building block on each side of the trenches, and that will go a long way.
The Titans took Latham with the No. 7 overall pick and immediately moved him from the right side, where he was at Alabama, to the left. While there were concerns in the preseason regarding Latham's ability to transition to the new position in the pros, he did a nice job.
As for Sweat, the Titans' second round pick, he proved to form a dynamic duo with Jeffery Simmons on the defensive line. Simmons has established himself as a cornerstone for the Titans defense, and Sweat may be able to take the torch from him if he continues along this trajectory.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!