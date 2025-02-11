Strong Belief Titans Are Aaron Rodgers Best Option
When taking a step back to look at the Tennessee Titans' to-do list this offseason, getting the quarterback right may be at the top of those priorities.
The Titans were far from exemplary on the offensive side of the ball in their first season under Brian Callahan, but a lot of that can be attributed to the inconsistencies at the quarterback position. Tennessee was 26th among NFL offenses in passing yards, and 31st in interceptions thrown.
For the improvement to be seen in this operation for next season, those strides forward start under center.
Tennessee could address those needs at the top of the NFL draft with their number-one pick, but in a shaky quarterback class, some have already predicted the Titans to go in a different direction to get their offense right next season.
ESPN analyst Mina Kimes dished an interesting proposal to shake up the Titans' offense for next season –– signing Aaron Rodgers.
Kimes sees Tennessee being the "one team" to have the means to work alongside the Hall of Fame quarterback successfully, and potentially bring this unit back up to speed.
"Tennessee is the one team where I see some meeting in the middle... Brian Callahan, coming from Cincinnati –– that was an offense that was very tailored to what Joe Burrow likes to do, which is sit in the gun and pick defenses apart," Kimes said. "There's some crossover there with Aaron Rodgers. The one concern I have is the offensive line. They would have to continue addressing that, because of Rodgers being pressure-sensitive at this point in his career. But, I keep going back to the Titans as the team that makes the most sense for him –– purely from a football perspective."
Of course, Rodgers may have some flaws from a timeline-perspective, but as a candidate to enter the fold and bring stability to an offense that desperately needs it, maybe the New York Jets quarterback isn't the worst option to turn to.
Coach Callahan is entering his second season at the helm for the Titans and has already had whispers about the state of his job security early in this offseason. If he wants to ensure his place in Tennessee, that may start with rolling out an effective offense. Rodgers could be the best guy for the job in leading a strong scoring unit, and mesh well within Callahan's scheme.
While his time with the Jets is likely coming to an end this offseason, the jury's still out on whether he can remain a top-level starting quarterback in the NFL. Rodgers finished the 2024 year going 5-12, throwing for 3,897 passing yards on a 63% completion rate, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
There may still be juice left in the tank at 40 years old, and maybe that can be shown in Tennessee.
A few things would need to fall in Rodgers' favor for the marriage to have some life in Tennessee, but it's not impossible to see transpire. If the former Super Bowl champion wants to keep his cleats on and try his hand at another season of being a starting NFL quarterback, the Titans could be the franchise to do it with.
