Titans Linked to Chiefs' Breakout Defender
For as much help as the Tennessee Titans need offensively, they also could stand to improve their defense, especially in their front seven.
The good news is that the Titans have a nice chunk of cap room to utilize in free agency, and you can bet they will be scouring the market for upgrades in the trenches.
Justin Melo of Titan Sized has identified a very intriguing target for Tennessee, naming Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton as a possible candidate for the team next month.
"The Titans have discussed building through the draft while using free agency to supplement the roster, as opposed to overpaying," Melo wrote. "Tershawn Wharton would seemingly fit that strategy, while appeasing [Mike] Borgonzi's want for culture-builder leaders. Wharton had an underrated season for the Kansas City Chiefs, recording a career-high 42 pressures and nine sacks, postseason included."
Wharton was actually a dominant force for the Chiefs at times this past season, and while he isn't too adept against the run, he is a very strong pass-rushing presence, which is exactly what the Titans need (Tennessee finished with just 32 sacks in 2024).
"The 26-year-old Wharton would also fit Tennessee's timeline," added Melo. "Borgonzi will almost certainly acquire at least one free agent from the Chiefs. Many project that to be Trey Smith and/or Nick Bolton, but don't be stunned if Wharton is his preferred target."
Wharton, who played his collegiate football at Missouri S&T, went undrafted but landed with Kansas City in 2020. After a few rather ordinary campaigns to begin his NFL career, Wharton definitely broke out this past year, finishing with 29 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The University City, Mo. native would certainly fit nicely alongside of Jeffery Simmons up front.
