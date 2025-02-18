Miami QB Cam Ward Sends Warning to Titans
It remains unclear what the Tennessee Titans will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but Cam Ward is sending a stern warning if they -- or any other team -- chooses to pass up on him.
The one-time Miami Hurricanes quarterback said Monday before receiving the Davey O'Brien Award that any team that allows him to fall down the draft board will have to suffer the consequences.
“OK, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault," Ward said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”
Ward received some criticism for sitting out of the second half of Miami's matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts. The Hurricanes ended up losing a thriller, 42-41, as Ward finished the game 12 of 19 passing for 190 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
He said Monday that he doesn't regret the decision.
"If I could do it again, I'd do it the same way," Ward said Monday, though he later added, "I wish we could have ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn't have said nothing. And so, that's usually how it goes. And you know, you just got to take it on the chin and just keep pushing."
Ward is certainly one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft but the position remains a bit weaker than in previous years. The Titans could elect to pick Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter No. 1 overall and wait for a franchise quarterback in next year's draft cycle.
Ward finished the 2024 season 305 of 454 passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores.
