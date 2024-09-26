Titans' Rookie Earns Massive Recognition
The Tennessee Titans opted to address their offensive line in the NFL Draft this past spring, selecting University of Alabama tackle JC Latham with the seventh overall pick.
In a season where just about everything has gone wrong for the Titans early on, Latham has been a bright spot.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus recently released grades for all rookies across the NFL, and Latham earned the 10th-highest grade (75.1) for any rookie across any position.
"A bright part of a tough start to the season for the Titans, Latham has improved his PFF grade in his first three games," McGuinness wrote. "Against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, he allowed just one hurry, the second straight game where he hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback hit."
Latham was widely viewed as a terrific pick for Tennessee at the time, and it appears to be paying dividends early on.
The 6-foot-6, 342-pound behemoth has been protecting Will Levis' blind side, and while Levis has already been sacked 15 times through three games, it's certainly not Latham's fault.
The Titans' offensive line wasn't good last year, and while Tennessee did make an effort to improve it this past offseason, signing the top center on the market in Lloyd Cushenberry and then drafting Latham, it doesn't seem to be any better in 2024.
Levis has struggled overall, and while he absolutely deserves blame, the Titans' porous offensive line has not made life any easier for the second-year quarterback.
Tennessee was very active in free agency in general, signing big names such as running back Tony Pollard, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and adding cornerback La'Jarius Sneed in a sign-and-trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In spite of looking considerably better on paper than they were last year, the Titans have started the season 0-3, and they have not shown any signs of even resembling playoff contenders.
But at least Latham has looked good.
