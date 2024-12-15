Titans Rookie T'Vondre Sweat Goes Viral After Fumble Recovery
The Tennessee Titans have gotten a lot of positive value from their rookie class, and that was continued to be proven against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
With the Bengals knocking on the door looking to score inside the red zone, the Titans defensive line got a hold of star quarterback Joe Burrow, forcing a fumble that was picked up by second-round defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
Sweat then went on a run to get close to midfield for the Titans after the recovery, and he did his best running back impression in the process.
Here's a look at the play:
Sweat hit the Heisman as an ode to Travis Hunter, knocking down a Bengals offensive line as he marched down to the 40-yard line.
Sweat's teammates mobbed him after the play, celebrating alongside the 366-pound defensive tackle out of Texas.
Sweat has established himself as part of the future of the Titans defensive line, and plays like this only make his status on the team that much more secure.
The Titans hold a 14-7 lead against the Bengals midway through the second quarter as they look to snap a two-game losing streak.
