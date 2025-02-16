Titans Urged to Bring Back Rising OL
The Tennessee Titans had a horrific year on the offensive line, especially on the right side.
Dillon Radunz spent most of his time at right guard for the Titans, and he struggled at points. However, ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that the Titans should consider bringing Radunz back into the fold.
"Radunz was second on the team with 12 sacks allowed this past season. But he's a player the Titans should consider bringing back. It didn't help that he had to line up next to the disastrous right tackle position on 852 snaps this past season. Radunz was a steady presence in the lineup having played 95.2% of the snaps in 2024," Davenport writes.
"The fifth-year offensive lineman has proven to be a solid run blocker already. Two of running back Tony Pollard's longest runs came off Radunz pulling and wiping out the edge defender to clear a path to the alley. He should get the opportunity to further develop under stellar offensive line coach Bill Callahan after finally getting to dedicate himself to one position this past year instead of bouncing between guard and tackle over his first three seasons."
Radunz, who turns 27 next month, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans, and the team has already invested a lot in him. The Titans may spend an early pick on a lineman, but right tackle is far more of a need for Tennessee than the guard spot.
Tennessee could sign off on a one-year deal for Radunz to return to the right guard spot in hopes that having a better tackle will take some of the load off of him.
The Titans will certainly look around for alternatives, but it's possible that Tennessee doesn't need to make a change at that spot.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!