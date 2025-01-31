Titans HC Makes Reassuring Statement About Future
Brian Callahan ended his first season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans with a 3-14 record and admitted he was embarrassed with the outcome.
Tennessee finished with the league's worst record and earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a result, meaning that things can only go up from here for the Titans.
With multiple front office and coaching changes having already been made in Nashville this offseason, there's reason for optimism headed into the 2025 season, something Callahan talked about recently with team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"You have so many things that you look back on and see where you can do better," Callahan told Wyatt. "Dennard (Wilson) learned lessons, I learned lessons, so did Nick (Holz). And, you are always going to be better for it. The challenging situations that we had this year, I think growth occurs when you are in those really kind of uncomfortable moments during the course of the season.
"I am really excited about where we are heading into Year 2. I feel like a whole different person with so much more clarity about what is to come, and how we are going to do it, and where we can improve. I can't wait to get going, that is why I am here doing this."
The Titans had no shortage of talent on this year's roster but were unable to put everything together. Even if Tennessee misses the playoffs next season, the hiring of new general manager Mike Borgonzi provides some reassurance of improvement for the future based on what he did with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Time will tell how everything comes together for the Titans next season but it's clear that the team is headed in the right direction.
