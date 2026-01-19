Titans Eyeing Potential Fourth Candidate as HC Search Closes

The Tennessee Titans, after casting a wide net in an effort to fully feel out the market of available coaching candidates across the league, were widely reported to have landed on three candidates: Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh and Jeff Hafley.

After going all in on John Harbaugh - just like almost everybody else - before his stricken deal with the New York Giants, and losing the possibility of Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons, the Titans are on the verge of slamming the panic button. While no candidate of the above cast seems like a knockout pick, the Titans may have one more option hidden up their sleeve.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that, despite not being listed on the Titans' list of "finalist" coaching candidates, has met with the front office an equivalent number of times. Having concluded his second visit this past weekend (a two-day-stay), McCarthy's puzzling absence from the team's supposed, ultimate circle can only be explained by an odd stipulation.

The Fine Line

The first of McCarthy's visits was not an official interview, therefore not being reported to the NFL and, as a result, aesthetically excluding him from Tennessee's group of choices.

FWIW: Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy now has met twice in recent days for the Titans head coaching job — once in late December in Green Bay, then again Friday and Saturday in Tennessee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

According to Titans reporter Easton Freeze, the following (and aforementioned) weekend trip was a league official matter. "McCarthy, though not technically considered a “finalist” by the team, received finalist treatment," he clarified, seeming to suggest McCarthy as a real possibility for the position.

For Titans fans already reeling from the mere possibility of Nagy being brought on can take this news as a relative relief. Not only is McCarthy a better hire than Nagy - who, due to his ties to general manager Mike Borgonzi, is shaping up to be the apparent favorite - but he almost perfectly suits the team's structure for a hearty offensive mind.

The Most Accomplished Name on the List

McCarthy has had his own struggles at the HC position, but his vast past of experience, and distant playoff success, automatically make him the most accomplished name on the list. If, of course, he's actually being considered.

Important technical note: Borgonzi and Brinker’s visit to Wisconsin was NOT an official interview, which would have needed to be formally reported to the league office.



BUT this is what I reported on Saturday at the link below. McCarthy, though not technically considered a… https://t.co/LA82zJjRhl — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) January 19, 2026

As the hunt winds down and more names begin to find favor elsewhere, Tennessee will be forced to make a decision in seriously short time.

McCarthy - almost objectively - fits the bill better than any other name without a title. Of course, just because a coach is a good fit, available and possibly willing doesn't mean that Tennessee will make an offer.

In fact, it may end up going the complete opposite direction for that reason alone.

