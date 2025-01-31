Should Titans Trade for Saints' Derek Carr?
The Tennessee Titans have some uncertainty in regards to their quarterback situation for the 2025 season.
They could keep the status quo with Will Levis under center, take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, or take a veteran like New Orleans Saints signal caller Derek Carr.
Carr, 33, has been the Saints quarterback for the past two seasons, but New Orleans has yet to have a winning season with him under center.
The Saints have the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, and they may feel compelled to trade up and officially start their rebuild with whichever head coach they bring into the fold.
"This would be the exact same jump Carolina made two years ago, with the Saints leaping from No. 9 to No. 1. It's extremely unlikely considering that New Orleans still has Derek Carr and would be better off loading up on more picks if it were to finally commit to a rebuild, but it also can't be totally ruled out because...NFL," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon writes.
"The Saints have an extra third-round pick this year. I believe they'd have to give that up along with the obvious 2026 first-rounder, and probably another Day 2 selection," he continued
The Saints could pull up a pick package for the Titans, but they could also include Carr, who still has two years left on his contract. His contract is so hefty that the Saints might even enhance their package to take Carr's deal off of their hands.
The Titans could then kick the rock down when it comes to getting a future franchise quarterback by having Carr compete with Will Levis for the next two years while the rest of the roster takes shape. That way once a franchise quarterback begins his rookie contract, the rest of the team around him will be ready to compete for a Super Bowl.
