Titans Make Significant Front Office Addition
The Tennessee Titans have been busy this offseason by bringing in several new names on their front office staff. That trend only continues with their latest addition to the mix.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are adding Scott Cohen as their new director of football strategy.
Cohen lands the promotion after being with the Titans in a lesser role last season as an opponent analyst. Now, he'll be working closer alongside the Tennessee brass upstairs. Rapoport mentions in his report Cohen will mainly work with head coach Brian Callahan and president Chad Brinker.
Before joining aboard in Tennessee, Cohen was in the Baltimore Ravens' front office from 2015, serving in several roles from coaching consultant, senior opponent analyst, and most notably director of football research from 2019 to 2023.
Cohen looks the part of another solid addition to the Titans' front office by owner Amy Adams Strunk from this offseason. Cohen now joins aboard with new leadership in general manager Mike Borgonzi to help build up this team past their recent struggles.
After a 3-14 record and one of the team's worst campaigns in recent memory, the Titans are taking the beginning steps needed to get this franchise back on track. Now, the focus shifts to how this improved front office regime will tackle a critical draft and free agency period ahead.
