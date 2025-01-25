Titans Coach Discusses Shedeur Sanders' Best Trait
During their visit at the Shrine Bowl, the Tennessee Titans brass was able to get a first look at one of this year's top quarterback prospects, Shedeur Sanders, in an initial meeting-- one that seemingly went well, as reports indicated those involved were impressed with his maturity and personality.
However, the Titans' staff doesn't just like what they see from Sanders off the field: his strong on-field traits stand out on the tape as well.
After the Titans' meeting with Sanders on Friday, head coach Brian Callahan talked about what he's seen in Sanders as a prospect, also revealing what he thinks is the signal caller's best quality.
"The thing that stands out the most is his toughness. He took some pretty big shots and he kept rolling," Callahan said, via the team's official website. "He can stand in the pocket and deliver it. He can move and create a bit, he has some ability to move out of the pocket, and he does create on his own. He's not a high-end dynamic scrambler, necessarily, but he is productive when he does. And he really has a good feel for anticipation and timing, you can tell he's been coached in that regard. Those things show up on tape."
Sanders showed out during his 13 games for the Buffaloes this season. He finished with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on an impressive 74.0% completion rate, which led the nation. Sanders also led the Big 12 in yards, touchdowns yards per attempt and yards per game.
Clearly, Callahan is a fan of what he's done on tape, and he's done his fair share of research on him too.
While the Titans have yet to meet with Cam Ward in their scouting process, Sanders has gotten off to a great first impression with Tennessee. However, extensive time lies between now and when the Titans submit their selection at No. 1 overall in late April-- meaning this team is just getting started in their decision-making process.
