Titans' Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on New GM
The Tennessee Titans front office has new leadership with the hiring of general manager Mike Borgonzi, who spent the past 16 seasons helping build a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Borgonzi will work in tandem with second-year head coach Brian Callahan to try and get the Titans back to where they want to be.
Callahan is excited about the opportunity to work with Borgonzi and is hopeful that the new partnership will spawn a new level of success.
"Just a really good guy, really sharp, organized, detailed, disciplined with the approach," Callahan said of Borgonzi via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I've really enjoyed being around him, and I'm excited about him. I'm excited about what he believes in and how he goes about his scouting process. That part is really cool."
Callahan had a good relationship with former general manager Ran Carthon, and while he is sad to see him go, he knows he has unfinished business with the Titans after winning just three games this past season.
With Borgonzi replacing Carthon, the structure of how things will work between head coach and general manager shouldn't change much, if at all.
"The structure part of it, truthfully, is the same as when I got hired," Callahan said.
"It hasn't changed for me any. But I do think it's a smart structure when you look at everything that's out there in the world with pro football, you have guys that have a very clear line of communication, and you have guys that are very responsible for certain things. You don't have to do all of it by yourself. You have diversity of thought, different perspectives, you can make really good decisions that way. I like it, and I think it's going to be great."
