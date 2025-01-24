Former MVP Makes Bold Claim About Titans Top Prospect
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they have been widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick, they may end up passing on that opportunity.
After it was stated by president of football operations Chad Brinker that the Titans would take a "generational talent" if it was available, there has been new speculation starting to form.
Now, former NFL MVP Cam Newton has weighed in on the situation. He has also made a prediction for what Tennessee will end up doing with the top pick.
Newton believes that the Titans will end up taking Travis Hunter when it's all said and done.
“There’s only one blue player, according to that reference, in the draft. It’s Travis Hunter. I mean, when you think about the Tennessee Titans as a whole, there’s not a lot of players that you think about just in the history of the franchise. Steve McNair, rest in peace. Eddie George. Those guys, they haven’t played in two decades,” Newton said.
“So when you think about who’s been the franchise player, you instantly thrust a guy like Travis Hunter into the fold. Now it gives you that type of identity that we wanna go after. And you know, generational player, he said it in his own words."
While the phrase "generational talent" is thrown around a lot more today than it was in the past, Hunter does have elite potential. He could be a huge part of turning Tennessee around.
During the 2024 college football season, Hunter ended up catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on the offensive side of the football. Defensively, he totaled 35 tackles, a forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Very few players are able to play both sides of the ball at an elite level.
Would the Titans actually pass on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 1 for Hunter? Only time will tell, but that is a definite possibility.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that Tennessee cannot afford to mess it up.
Hopefully, the Titans end up nailing the No. 1 pick, regardless of who they take. Hunter and the two quarterbacks are the most likely candidates right now, with Hunter starting to rise as an option.
