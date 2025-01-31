Titans HC Makes Big Statement on Recent Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans made a major addition to their coaching staff to begin the motions of their offseason with the addition of now-former Dallas Cowboys coach John Fassel.
Fassel comes into the fold as the new special teams coordinator, replacing Colt Anderson after his one-season stint with the Titans. The former Cowboys coach will join Tennesse's staff with hopes of helping to lift one of the team's more significant weaknesses across 2024.
And when asking Titans head coach Brian Callahan about the hire, it's safe to say he's feeling extremely confident and excited about what Fassel brings to his staff.
"He's one of the best special teams coaches in football," Callahan said about Fassel. "Guys like him don't come available very often, and it just so happened that whatever the situation was at his previous employment, there was an opportunity to add him, and we jumped on it. We aggressively tried to go after him... Wait until you guys get to know him is the best way I can say. He's got incredible energy. He's a fantastic football coach. He's just one of the best out there, both as a special teams coach and then the kind of injection of energy to the team and the connection with the team. He's phenomenal... I'm thrilled to have him. He's a gift for us."
If Callahan's claims prove true, adding one of the best special teams coaches in the sport would be a stellar voice to add to the Tennessee coaching staff.
Fassel has had some extensive experience coaching on the NFL sidelines. He's been a special teams coordinator since 2008 with franchises like the then-Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently, the Cowboys. He even appeared as the interim head coach for the Rams in 2016 before they ultimately brought Sean McVay to lead the fray.
Now, the longtime coordinator will have another new opportunity to build to his resume and help bring stability back to Tennessee in the process.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!