Titans Pinned as Top Fit for Underrated Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans will have some tough decisions during their upcoming free agency period this offseason.
While the current Titans roster didn't excel much in their most recent campaign, the team is still set to have a few notable pending free agents later this offseason. Tennessee will have upwards of $30 million free to spend on the market, allowing flexibility to bring some existing contributors back, but likely will still lose out on a few solid pieces.
One area to note on the Titans' roster this offseason could hone in on their safety position. Quandre Diggs, one of Tennessee's bright spots from their 2024 campaign, is set to hit the open market after a strong season. At 32 years old, it could be Diggs' final shot to earn a solid payday and land in a favorable, competitive situation, clouding his future in Nashville heading into 2025.
However, in the event that Diggs does depart from the Titans, an appealing fit to replace his services could be available in free agency –– Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron sees Bynum as an ideal fit in Tennessee's defense, not just as a situational fit with Diggs potentially being out of the fold, but schematically as well.
"Tennessee faces the departure of Quandre Diggs in free agency after he finished as their secondary's highest-graded player," Cameron wrote. "Bynum would be a natural fit in Dennard Wilson’s defense, a unit that ran Quarters coverage at the highest rate (22%) in the NFL in 2024 — something he played at a significant rate in Minnesota."
Bynum, who comes in as PFF's 31st-ranked free agent on the market, presents a younger option than Diggs at only 26 years old who fits like a glove in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's system.
Bynum has stood out as a major component of the Vikings' dominant defense for the past three seasons. Since 2022, the Minnesota safety has started every game he's appeared in, and comes off of yet another productive campaign. He finished 2024, posting three interceptions, 10 passes defended, 96 total tackles, and two TFLs.
The Vikings likely won't let Bynum walk without a fight. Minnesota enters this offseason with over $50 million in cap space available and could have significant looming questions at the position as he and veteran Harrison Smith aren't locked on a contract for 2025.
If the Vikings' front office wants to retain Bynum's services, they have the funds to do so –– leaving the Titans likely needing to be aggressive in pursuit of him, depending on their actual interest in bringing him on board.
The landscape of Bynum's free agency situation and league interest remains vague with over a month remaining between now and when things kick off on March 10th. Yet, it'll be hard to ignore the Titans as a strong candidate to bring into Tennessee's defense this offseason if he hits the open market.
