Titans May Sign Another CB
The Tennessee Titans have a cornerback room with a lot of question marks going into the season.
The team is led by L'Jarius Sneed, but injuries hampered him last season and he isn't 100 percent healthy going into the upcoming campaign.
That's why team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks the Titans could sign another cornerback ahead of the season.
"A lot needs to fall in place at corner for the Titans, starting with Sneed's health," Wyatt wrote.
"But some others are also in the spotlight, including [Jarvis] Brownlee, [Roger] McCreary, [Darrell] Baker and others. McCreary is best suited for nickel, while Baker proved last year he's capable of helping in coverage. [Gabe] Jeudy-Lally is a smart player who has made plays during the offseason, while Marcus Harris is a developmental player who could get thrown in the mix early. Something to keep an eye on leading up to the season: The possibility of the team adding another corner (or two?) to contend."
The Titans made do without Sneed for most of the 2024 season, but their lack of depth was severely exposed. The only addition the team made in the offseason was drafting Marcus Harris in the sixth round, so there could be more improvements made going into the year.
The Titans will likely look at their cornerback room ahead of the season to determine if a fix or two needs to be made. It might be beneficial for them to bring on a veteran that could shoulder some of the load while Sneed recovers if he has to take more time to heal.
Cornerback is a crucial position for the defense and the Titans need to ensure that they are doing everything in their power to keep the position group in the best shape possible.
