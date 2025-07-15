Titans OL Could Be NFL's Best Young Guard
The Tennessee Titans hope to have a better offensive line in the upcoming season.
The team should look very different in the trenches, but there is one spot they aren't touching — and they shouldn't.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook picked the best player under 25 years old to form lineups on offense and defense. Titans guard Peter Skoronski ended up on the list.
"We're in a weird place right now, with most of the NFL's best guards being 25 or older, which leads us closer to the land of replacement-level blockers," Shook wrote.
"Skoronski might not reside in that tier for long, though, because the former Northwestern tackle showed notable improvement as a pass blocker in his second season at guard in Tennessee. Other than the six penalties he was flagged for in Year 2, he looked more comfortable than he did as a rookie and improved in most every category while learning how to play alongside JC Latham, who joined Skoronski on the line as a fellow former first-round choice. Tennessee has since added veteran Dan Moore Jr., whose installation at left tackle should further aid Skoronski in his age-24 season."
Skoronski was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he made quite the jump from Year 1 to Year 2.
In his rookie year, Skoronski was learning how to play guard after spending his college years at Northwestern as a tackle.
Now, Skoronski feels comfortable at his pro position and he is expected to be one of the bright spots for the Titans offense in 2025.
Skoronski will report to the team's practice facility for training camp on July 22 and get ready for the Tennessee's preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
