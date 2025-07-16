Titans Rookie Remains Unsigned as Training Camp Looms
The Tennessee Titans rookie class has all signed on the dotted line apart from one player in particular.
Second-round pick Femi Oladejo remains unsigned with less than a week until the Titans report to training camp.
A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze explains why Oladejo has yet to sign with the Titans.
"Every first round pick at this point gets a fully guaranteed contract. And with each successive pick in the draft order getting a fully guaranteed contract, the precedent continues to establish a new norm," Freeze wrote.
"In 2024, Ladd McConkey — the second pick of the 2nd round, number 34 overall — came just short of a full guarantee. This year, the Browns and Texans somewhat hastily handed out fully guaranteed contracts to their 2nd round picks, number 33 Carson Schwesinger and number 34 Jayden Higgins. That was back in the spring, and since then, we’ve reached a bit of a logjam at pick 35."
"The pick formerly belonging to the Titans (who have dodged a bullet in a sense by having traded it) turned into Seattle drafting Nick Emmanwori, who is obviously holding out for HIS full guarantee. Everybody in the round behind him is doing the same thing, and that’s why 30 of the 32 2nd rounders remain unsigned as of mid-July."
Nearly every team with a second-round pick has struggled to sign their players, so the Titans shouldn't feel like an outlier in this situation.
Oladejo should want a fully-guaranteed contract if he can get one, so holding out makes sense for him. It remains to be seen if he will report to training camp, but Oladejo and the Titans shouldn't want to fall behind once practices actually begin.
The team's first training camp practice takes place on Wednesday, July 23.
