Titans OT Due For Sophomore Season Breakout
For Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham, the 2024 season was all about getting his feet wet.
Latham, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama, was thrust into the fire right away, starting all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie. While obviously not perfect, he did a decent job in the role, earning a 61.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Again, he still has plenty of room for improvement, as he allowed seven sacks on the year.
Entering his second season, though, Latham appears ready for a major breakout. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks recently named Latham to his all-breakout offense this season.
"The arrival of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as the team’s franchise quarterback puts immense pressure on the Titans offensive line to dominate in the trenches," Brooks wrote. "Latham is poised to meet the standard as a mauler/brawler with heavy hands and knockout power. After moving back to his natural position (right tackle) following a rookie season spent on the blindside, thanks to the addition this offseason of., the 6-5, 342-pound Latham could dominate opponents as the designated bully on the Titans’ frontline."
After the Titans' addition of Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, Latham will now move back to right tackle for 2025 and beyond. He previously played right tackle at Alabama, (albeit primarily for a left-handed quarterback in Jalen Milroe) so it could be a move that helps him truly find his footing.
At least, that's what he believes.
“I’m ecstatic to play right again,” Latham said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Moving the Chains” last month. “But, honestly, coming from college, (coach Nick) Saban’s main thing was: Do what you can to help the team win. Or is what you’re doing helping the team win? Taking that mindset and really just applying it, especially here, whatever the team wants me to do for success, I’m all for it.”
The Titans must do their best to keep Ward upright throughout his rookie season, and if Latham improves in the way they expect him to, it would go a very long way.
