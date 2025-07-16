Dan Moore Could Make or Break Titans
The Tennessee Titans did their big one this offseason by signing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.
Moore's deal lasts four years and is worth $82 million, making him one of the 10 highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin listed Moore as the most important player on the roster apart from quarterback Cam Ward.
"Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, came into his rookie season with a supporting cast that looked strong on the surface but was revealed to be not be so thanks to a combination of porous offensive line play and dreadful play-calling and scheming," Dubin wrote.
"The Titans have surrounded this year's No. 1 pick, Cam Ward, with a similar-looking cast of players, and they'll be hoping against hope that their investment on Moore to protect Ward's blind side pays off so that he can have a normal rookie year, rather than having to run for his life as Williams often did during his own debut campaign. (And hoping that Ward does a better job of playing on time than did Williams, who often exacerbated the line issues by holding the ball for way too long.)"
The Titans were in need of a right tackle, but they opted to move JC Latham back to his more natural position in order to sign Moore, who has four years of NFL experience playing at left tackle.
If Moore can stay healthy and keep Ward upright, the Titans offense should be worlds better than it was a year ago. That could be enough to get the Titans out of the basement in the AFC South.
Moore and the Titans have just a few days left of vacation before reporting to training camp early next week.
